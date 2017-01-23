¿Kate Hudson y Brad Pitt están juntos? El hermano de la actriz lo cuenta todo

A través de su cuenta de Instagram, el actor Oliver Hudson habló sobre el supuesto romance entre su hermana, la también actriz Kate Hudson, y el recién separado Brad Pitt.
El artista compartió la portada de la revista Star, en la que se dice que Pitt se mudó a la casa de Hudson, y que la madre y el padrastro de ella -los también actores Goldie Hawn y Kurt Russel- están fascinados con el romance.
Oliver desmintió el rumor con una buena dosis de humor y creatividad. “Sí, es un infierno”, inició la estrella su publicación al hablar sobre la “súbita mudanza” de Pitt a la residencia familiar.
El supuesto cuñado contó detalles “escandalosos” de cómo es la convivencia con el actor y productor de Hollywood. “Bebe directamente del cartón y deja la puerta del baño abierta cuando está haciendo sus necesidades”.
“Insiste en que mis hijos lo llamen ‘Tío B’ y perdió al menor de ellos en el muelle de Santa Mónica durante dos días. Gracias a Dios que existe la alerta Amber”, se burló el actor en la publicación.
Hudson también bromeó: “Mi madre coquetea abierta con él (…) y mi papá simplemente dice que todo está bien, porque, bueno, es Brad Pitt”.
“Así que, Brad Pitt, es hora de que te vayas de casa”, finalizó el actor.
Yeah and it’s been hell!! He’s messy as shit! He drinks out of the fucking carton and leaves the door open when he’s taking a dump!! And this is when he’s at MY house!!! He’s already calling me brother and has driven a wedge between myself and my real brother Wyatt who now won’t speak to me.. he insists my kids call him uncle B and lost my youngest at the Santa Monica pier for 2 days.. thank god for amber alert.. my mom’s overtly flirting with him! Shes wearing these little nighties around the house now?! But ALL DAY!! Like at 3pm! And Pa just keeps saying “All right!! It’s Brad Pitt!!” Anyway not going well.. so BP.. it’s time to move out man.. I need my life back dog.. I’ll smoke one more bowl and then get the fuck out.. we thank you.. oh and I found your medical bracelet so I’ll get that back to you.. ok..