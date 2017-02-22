¡Junticos! Marc Anthony y JLo celebran el cumpleaños de sus hijos (Fotos)

No hay duda que la relación entre Marc Anthony y Jennifer López goza de muy buen ambiente y una notable cercanía. La pareja de cantantes, que estuvo casad por diez años, se volvió a unir este fin de semana para celebrar en la intimidad, el cumpleaños número nueve de sus gemelos Max y Emme.
Aunque ni JLo, ni Anthony -quien tiene apenas una semana de divorciado de Shannon de Lima- publicaron imágenes de la celebración, la mejor amiga de la cantante, Leah Remini, si compartió una foto en su cuenta de Instagram.
“Celebrando el noveno cumpleaños de Max y Emme”, escribió Remini, quien también es la madrina de los mellizos.
López y Anthony se casaron en 2004 en una ceremonia secreta que se llevó a cabo en la casa de la cantante en Beverly Hills. Sin embargo no “fueron felices para siempre”, pues se separaron luego de siete años de matrimonio, aunque el divorcio se concretó finalmente en 2014 .
Los niños Max y Emme quedaron bajo la custodia de Jlo, aunque se ven con regularidad con su padres, en especial en festivos y fechas especiales.
Emme and Maximilian…I cant believe its 9 years ago today that God entrusted me with the biggest blessings of my life… he finally sent me my beautiful twins, my babies, my love and life in two lil human beings. I immediately felt bonded, protective, overwhelmed with emotion and like the luckiest woman on this earth. And Ive felt that way everyday since. You make me proud every single moment of every single day! You are two shining lights that make this world a better more beautiful place for me and everyone who is lucky enough to know you…Thank you Lord for choosing me to be Max and Emme's mom. The word LOVE is not enough for how my heart and soul feel when I think of you… Happy Happy Birthday my lil coconuts!!! Mama loves you so damn much!!! 💗💙